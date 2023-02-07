A 55-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Davenport Police allege he rammed multiple squad cars late Monday in a Walgreens parking lot.

Robert Ware (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

Robert Ware faces six felony counts of assault on persons in a certain occupation – use or display of a weapon, along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence – second offense, court records show.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police Officers responded to Walgreens at 1660 W. Locust St. in reference to a possible wanted subject on the scene, according to arrest affidavits.

Officers blocked Ware’s vehicle in within the parking lot to prevent him from fleeing, affidavits say. Ware placed his SUV in drive and began to drive forward and backward into officers’ squad cars. He rammed them with his 1997 GMC Yukon – weighing about 4,500 pounds – that was equipped with a push bumper.

Police allege in affidavits that Ware accelerated into a total of four police cars occupied by five officers. He was blocked in by these cars and he continued to push into and attempt to drive through them.

“These four police cars were directly either behind or in front of him during these actions. These impacts caused by the defendant caused damage to multiple police cars,” affidavits say.

(Ware’s) actions caused impacts to the five officers inside their squad cars and placed them in danger of injury, affidavits say.

Ware’s actions physically moved police cars from their positions either while applying brakes or the accelerator. There were multiple store- goers both in their vehicles and walking within the parking lot at the time, so Ware’s actions “caused a clear and present danger to those bystanders,” police allege in affidavits.

Affidavits show Ware squealed his tires, which smoked. He did this for about 15 minutes.

Ware’s SUV became entrapped and disabled, according to affidavits. Ware, in the driver’s seat, began drinking from two 11-ounce bottles of Smirnoff and a 375-ml. bottle of Captain Morgan.

Ware “refused to exit the vehicle while ordered to do so via loudspeaker system while displaying multiple large knives from within the vehicle,” police allege in affidavits.

Ware, held on a $30,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 17 in Scott County Court.