A judge on Wednesday sentenced the 64-year-old driver involved in the 2021 dragging death of Eric Johnson to five years probation. Terms and conditions of probation include: substance abuse evaluation and follow-through with any and all recommended treatment. Mental health evaluation and follow through with any and all recommended treatment.

“I just want to apologize to the Johnson family for the tragic accident that happened,” Blackwood said.

“I’m not sure sending Mr. Blackwood to prison with his debilitating needs that were trying to reduce here. I think that his lack of criminal history shows he’s been law aiding and this was hopefully a aberration in his life,” said Judge Mark Fowler in the morning hearing.

“Mark Blackwood, as the time has come for you to be sentenced, I want to be perfectly clear when I say any decision made will be entirely too light,” Narvie Johnson, Johnson’s brother, said in a victim-impact statement. “To allow your freedom will be a slap in the face.”

Blackwood hearing, March 30, 2022 (photo: Kennedy Cook)

Earlier, during a bench trial, Judge Fowler found driver Mark Blackwood guilty on one charge in the Jan. 18, 2021, death of pedestrian Eric Johnson.

Blackwood faced felony charges of homicide by vehicle – reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident – death. Fowler found Blackwood guilty of leaving the scene of an accident – death. “This was indeed a horrible, horrible tragedy,” Fowler said, who reviewed in court details about the incident and Iowa laws before he found Blackwood guilty.

During the trial

During the trial, Blackwood testified he felt an impact and thought it might be someone throwing snowballs, testimony Fowler found “hard to believe.”

Blackwood “did not call or report the accident to the police at that time,” Fowler said..

Fowler said he did not think the state proved its case in the homicide by vehicle – reckless driving charge.

Defense attorney Douglas Scovil maintained throughout the trial Blackwood knew he was involved in an accident, but he did not know it involved another person.

Mark Blackwood (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

According to Scovil, before the crash, Blackwood went to the Circle Tap to pick up dinner for his family. Scovil said Blackwood stopped after the crash.

During the trial, prosecutor Amy DeVine, first assistant Scott County attorney, maintained “there is no way the defendant didn’t know he struck Eric Johnson.” DeVine said Blackwood “fled the scene.”

“I’m sorry for your loss,” Fowler told Johnson’s family, who were in court when Fowler announced his decision.

The incident on Jan. 18, 2021

Shortly after 7 p.m. Jan. 18, 2021, Davenport police responded to the area of the 2600 block of Fillmore Lane to an unresponsive man in the road, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say Blackwood was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer when he hit Johnson, who was walking in the 1900 block of Washington Street. Johnson was carried on the hood/front of the vehicle for about 140 feet.

After the initial contact with the vehicle, Johnson fell from the hood and became tangled in the undercarriage of the Blazer, the affidavit says.

Blackwood, police say, dragged Johnson nearly 3,000 feet headed north on Washington Street, then east on Central Park Avenue and finally north on Fillmore Lane, the affidavit says.

Johnson became dislodged from the Blazer in the 2600 block of Fillmore Lane, the affidavit says.

Blackwood, the affidavit says, “never reported this crash to police or medical personnel.” Johnson, who was dragged for seven blocks, was pronounced dead later that evening, the affidavit says.

Blackwood was identified as the driver after law enforcement reviewed video from the area and through his own statements. The Blazer was located at Blackwood’s residence the next day with damage from the incident, the affidavit says.