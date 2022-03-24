A 54-year-old Davenport woman police say struck a pedestrian, who later died from his injuries, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation.

Michelle Fix pleaded guilty to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident – death, court records say.

A sentence of incarceration for a period not to exceed five years was suspended, and she was placed on probation pending good behavior for five years, court records say.

The incident

Fix was released on bond after she was arrested on a warrant in connection with a May 1, 2021, crash in Davenport.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Davenport Police responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian hit-and-run crash on the 900 block of West 2nd Street. Officers found Alfonso Reid Jr. lying unresponsive in the roadway and suffering from life-threatening injuries, an arrest affidavit says.

The suspect vehicle never stopped, and fled the scene, witnesses said.

Reid was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus for emergency treatment and later was transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where he died May 8 from his injuries, the affidavit says.

Fix was driving a black 2008 Chrysler 300 and struck Reid while he was crossing West 2nd Street south to north, the affidavit says.

The impact from the vehicle and roadway caused significant injuries of Reid Jr.’s head, trunk, lower extremities and hands, the affidavit says.

Fix “fled the scene without stopping to render aid or exchange information and did not contact law enforcement or medical personnel or report the crash,” the affidavit says.

“Analysis of the dynamics of the crash indicate (Fix) was driving in excess of the posted speed limit of 30 mph. Her minimum speed is estimated to be 38-43 mph,” the affidavit says.

Among the Scott County Courts exhibits in the case were seven letters written on Fix’s behalf from family and friends.