A 21-year-old Silvis man faces multiple charges in Scott County after police allege he drove 80 mph without the car’s lights on during a police chase.

Rory Bruno Jr. faces a felony charge of eluding, and serious misdemeanor charges of operating while under the influence – first offense, and possession of controlled substance – first offense, according to court records.

Rory Bruno Jr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

About 2 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police were in the area of East 33rd Street and Eastern Avenue to try to relocate a red Ford Fusion, according to arrest affidavits.

According to affidavits, officers saw the car traveling east on East 33rd Street toward Eastern Avenue with no headlights on. The vehicle began to travel at a high rate of speed and officers initiated a traffic stop, according to affidavits.

Fully marked squad cars engaged their emergency lights and sirens and the suspect did not stop at the intersection for the stop sign, then continued south at a high rate of speed, affidavits say.

Officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle and relocated it at East River Drive and Mound Street. The car began to travel at a high rate of speed and turned off its lights again, arrest affidavits allege.

Officers in a fully marked squad car tried another traffic stop and engaged their emergency lights and sirens, but the suspect (Bruno) refused to stop and continued east on East River Drive toward McClellan Boulevard, then headed east in the westbound lanes on River Drive to drive around traffic.

The Fusion was traveling at speeds of about “80 mph and climbing” at the River Drive and Greenwood Avenue intersection, arrest affidavits say. The speed limit at the intersection is 45 mph.

The Fusion continued east on Grant Street toward 15th Street. It swerved between the eastbound lanes as it continued east, affidavits allege.

“The suspect vehicle was disabled and the defendant was taken into custody,” according to affidavits.

Police allege Bruno, the driver, had bloodshot, watery eyes and also had a strong odor similar to an alcoholic beverage from his person which got stronger when he spoke, affidavits say.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Bruno said all of the property in the vehicle was his. Officers allegedly saw 18.35 grams of marijuana in the car, according to affidavits.

Bruno refused to do the standard field sobriety tests and refused to take a preliminary breath test, and also refused to provide a breath sample, police allege.

Bruno, who was released on bond, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 28 in Scott County Court.