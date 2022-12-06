On Monday Dec. 5, 2022, Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Springer Street in East Galesburg for a possible burglary in progress complaint.
During the course of the investigation, Deputies located two subjects — Jeremy W. Thompson, 42, 106 Harrison St., East Galesburg, and Thomas L Helms, 40, 106 Miller Ave., East Galesburg, according to a Tuesday release from the sheriff’s department.
Thompson was found to in possession of a handgun, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was charged with the following charges:
- Unlawful Use of Weapons
- Criminal Trespass to Land
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Violation of the FOID Card Act
Helms was charged with Criminal Trespass to Land. Both Thompson and Helms were transported to the Knox County Jail.