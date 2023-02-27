An East Moline Police Officer who was severely injured after an assault in 2022 will be at the Quad City Storm First Responders game, according to a news release.

Saturday is First Responders Night presented by Blackhawk Electric. First Responders get in free when they present their ID badges at the arena box office. The Storm will wear specialty first-responder jerseys that will be auctioned after the game to raise money for Officer Sgt. William Lind and his family.

Sgt. William Lind, a 2007 Alleman graduate, is an East Moline police officer. (contributed photo)

Lind , who was injured in the line of duty in October, will be in attendance.

The incident in 2022

Sgt. William Lind was critically injured when he attempted to take into custody Adrian W. Rogers, of East Moline, on a warrant out of Rock Island. Rogers was wanted on a charge of arson.

Rock Island Police allege that at 3:40 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, Rogers set fire to an occupied home in the 1600 block of 12th Street. 4:05

About 20 minutes after the fire, police said, Rogers walked into the East Moline Police Station and happened to speak with Sgt. Lind. This was about an hour before Lind learned Rogers was a suspect in the arson and more than two hours before Lind was injured.

When Lind learned that Rogers was wanted in connection with the fire, he located Rogers at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Morton Drive. When Lind approached Rogers, Rogers is alleged to have attacked Lind.

Lind was struck in the head, causing severe injuries including skull fractures, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court documents.

Lind was left lying unconscious in the street. Rogers was located in Colona and taken into custody at about 10:50 p.m., more than four hours after the attack.

The attack was caught on Lind’s body camera.

Adrian W. Rogers (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

Rogers is charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years. He also is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

More ahead for the Storm

Over the weekend the Quad City Storm earned four of six possible points with a home win over Peoria on Thursday and a road victory against the Macon Mayhem Friday. The victories propelled the team to within six points of the eighth and seventh seeds in the standings (final two playoff spots), according to a news release.

The Storm have two games in-hand on the eighth place Fayetteville Marksmen and are preparing for a three game home stand this weekend against the seventh place Pensacola Ice Flyers. The Storm returns to Vibrant Arena Thursday to drop the puck on the most promotion-packed weekend in the team’s history, the release says.

Thursday is Wrestling Night with dollar beers. The first 1,000 fans ages 12-plus in the arena receive a Storm adult jersey and after the game there will be an SCW wrestling show in the arena conference center. Admission to the wrestling show is included with a Storm game ticket. Puck drop for Thursday’s game is 6:10 p.m.

Additionally, the first 1,000 fans at the First Responders Night will get a Twisty Spinner, modeled after the Storm’s tornado logo. Puck drop Saturday is 7:10 p.m.

Sunday is Margaritaville Night presented by Zeke’s Island Cafe. The Storm will wear specialty

Margaritaville jerseys that will be auctioned online after the game. On Sunday, fans can bring their dogs to the game. There will be a post game meet and greet with the players on the ice. Tickets for all three games can be purchased online here and the Vibrant Arena box office