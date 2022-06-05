A 40-year-old Eldridge woman faces multiple charges after police accuse her of possession of marijuana with the intention to distribute it.

Teisha Jacobi faces four counts of child endangerment, violation of a drug-tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, conspiracy to sell marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from Eldridge Police.

About 6 a.m. Saturday, Eldridge Police served a search warrant on a residence on the 200 block of West Central Drive in Eldridge, the release says.

Officers arrested Jacobi and confiscated 424 grams – a little less than a pound – of marijuana, the release says.

Jacobi has been released on bond from Scott County Jail, court records say.

“This investigation is ongoing, any updates will be provided at a later date,” the release says.