The family of a 23-year-old man who, along with a co-defendant, faces charges in the death of an infant waits for a judge’s decision after a bench trial last week.

Mateo Williams’ sister and father shared with Local 4 News they believe he is innocent. He faces a murder charge in the death of a 4-month-old infant on March 10, 2020. His bench trial was held in Rock Island County Court.

Also facing charges in connection with the death is the child’s mother, Tanda Allee, 25, also of Rock Island.

Each is being held on $2 million bond in Rock Island County Jail, according to court records.

A status hearing is set for Monday for Mateo Williams, court records show.

A death in 2020

On the morning of March 10, Rock Island Police and Emergency Services responded to the 400 block of 12th Avenue about a non-responsive 4-month old, police said.

The infant, identified as Elias S. Austin, was declared dead. It was suspected that foul play was involved when multiple fractures were found throughout the infant boy’s body, law enforcement said.

An autopsy was conducted March 11 and preliminary results concluded the cause of death was blunt-force head trauma.

The baby also had multiple skull fractures, bone fractures, and other injuries consistent with abuse, officials said.

Allee was in a relationship with Williams, officials said. An older sibling was removed from the home and placed in foster care. No injuries were found on that child.

Allee is set for a plea hearing March 24, according to court records.

As they wait for the trial outcome, Mateo Williams’ sister, Shenise McGraw, and his father, Charles Williams, spoke with Local 4 News.

‘The truth will come out’

“I raised him to be a good person. I raised him to be good to people,” said Charles Williams.

Mateo Williams (contributed photo.)

His son loves children, he said. “It’s not in him to do anything like that. It would devastate him to see anybody do that to somebody.”

“Once I went to the store, and these guys were out front. They hit me in my mouth. They followed me home and they hit me in my mouth and took my groceries.”

His son, who was maybe 12 years old, stopped him from retaliating, he said: “He had enough control to stop my anger.”

Shenise McGraw had a miscarriage in 2019. “He took are of my kids for me when I couldn’t,” she said.

“The truth will come out,” Charles Williams said. “The reason why I know he wouldn’t do anything like that, he is a babysitter in general. His oldest sister had a baby the same age as Elias.”

Mateo Williams (contributed photo.)

“It’s not in him to do anything like that,” his father said. “He’s always been a loving person towards kids.”

A lot of people trust Mateo Williams with their children, his father said. “And that speaks a lot about his character, too,” he said.

One of them, whose first name is Marissa, told Local 4 News via Messenger that Mateo Williams soothed her fussy son. “He has always treated my son with nothing but respect,” she said. “My son personally does not have a father in his life. Mateo always cheers him up.’

“Anytime I’ve ever tried to discipline my son by giving him a little pat on the butt or hand … (Mateo) told me there are other ways of disciplining. He truly doesn’t believe in putting his hands on children,” she said.

“In this situation (the trial), it’s hard to be reasonable,” Charles Williams said. “You see an infant hurt, and when a person sees that, they think of a malicious person. They’re not thinking of accidents.”

“I’ve raised him. I know my son. If it’s something I wouldn’t do, I know he wouldn’t do,” he said. “We’re not like that. We don’t have anger in us to hurt people.

Mateo Williams (contributed photo.)

Both father and son enjoy playing video games, although Charles Williams says his son is a much better player. “I look at it that it keeps you out of trouble,” he said. “I would rather for you be in the house playing video games rather than out on the street.”

Meanwhile, Shenise McGraw just wants her brother to come home. “My brother has a good heart. I want people to know that he does.”

Charles Williams gave an example of his son’s actions. “What he does, even if he doesn’t know that person – say if it’s a lady walking down the street yelling at her kid – he would stop that lady and be like “Lady, stop. You should do this somewhere else … you shouldn’t be yelling at him at all. Find something better to focus your energy on.’ … He just looks out for the kids.”

Mateo Williams (contributed photo.)

In a bench trial, a judge makes the decisions about a defendant. In a jury trial, jurors make the decisions. Attorneys gave closing arguments Friday, and the judge has taken the case under advisement.

Now the waiting begins.

“These two Christmases have been brutal for us,” Shenise McGraw said. “I just want him to keep his head up and keep his faith, because I know, deep down, he’s coming home.”

Regardless of the trial outcome, “I’m his dad,” said Charles Williams. ““I’ve been here for my son since he’s been born. He’s one of my best friends. I’m going to do a much as I can, as long as I can, till I die.”