Was the boat racing before a river collision that killed two people in August 2020?

Did the father of the teenage driver “aid and abet” in the commission of a crime?

Those questions are now before a jury to decide.

The prosecution and the defense in the trial of 45-year-old James Thiel Sr. gave closing arguments Thursday afternoon in the trial in which Thiel faces charges for unintentionally causing the deaths of Craig Verbeke and Dr. Anita Pinc.

The jury began deliberations late Thursday afternoon, and continued to deliberate until 4:30 p.m. They begin deliberations again Friday morning.

Closing arguments began about 1 p.m. and continued past 4 p.m. What made the process even longer was a technical glitch that resulted in the trial being moved from one courtroom to another.

The hushed courtroom was packed with friends and family members of those involved who listened to the attorneys give their closing arguments.

“This was no accident,” said prosecutor Amy K. DeVine, with the Scott County Attorney’s Office. “This was absolutely foreseeable” because the boat was operating in a careless, reckless, negligent manner, she said.

Devine said the Triton – Thiel’s boat – hit the Bayliner, which was the boat Verbeke and Pinc were in. “It’s the defendants’ boat the caused the crash,” she said, reminding the jury about prior testimony from several witnesses.

Both DeVine and Leon Spies, Thiel’s attorney, explained the charges of involuntary manslaughter and the terms involved.

‘For recklessness to exist, an act must be highly dangerous,” DeVine said. “You are going to have to decide who you believe in this case,’ she told the jury.

Spies asked the jurors to remember what it was like when they themselves had been in an accident or other such incident.

“Horrible, scary events like this … will fog memory,” he said. “That’s common sense.”

“You have seen Jim Thiel. You may not like him. You may think his son at age 15 was too young to drive a boat,” Spies said. ‘You need to check those preconceptions and those biases.’

“James was an experienced boater – river-legal at the age of 12,” Thiel’s attorney said. “He knew his stuff. His family knew he knew it. They trusted him.” He called the younger Thiel “a better boater than most adults.”