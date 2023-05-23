UPDATE: A shooting victim, identified as Andre Clanton, of Davenport, has died as a result of injuries suffered during an incident Sunday, according to a Tuesday news release.

This incident remains under investigation. No further information is available at this

time, the release says.

EARLIER: Shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Judson Street in reference to the report of gunfire with a victim. They found a 37-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound, a news release says.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” according to the release. This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers here or visit or download the P3 Tips app.