Justin Marion Woods, 48, of Davenport, was sentenced June 2 to 77 months – not quite 6 1/2 years – in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Woods was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and immediately pay a $100 Special Assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund, a news release says.

According to court documents, on July 4, 2020, Davenport Police were dispatched to a disturbance involving weapons. After further investigation, a loaded Hi-Point .45 caliber pistol was found in Woods’ possession, the release says.

On Feb. 4, 2022, he pleaded guilty to the charge. Woods admitted he had been convicted of multiple felonies and he knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm, the release says.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This matter was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

This case was a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone, the release says.