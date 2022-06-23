A suspect was taken into custody early Thursday in Jo Daviess County after a report of someone being “shot by some kind of weapon,” according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Few details are available about a felony investigation that began shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday on Powder House Hill Road in Galena. “It was reported that the suspect had fled the scene,” the release says.

Jo Daviess County Deputies, assisted by Galena and East Dubuque Police, responded to a residence and began a search. Jo Daviess County Dispatch activated the Code Red system to alert the public about the suspect’s description.

“Upon arrival of both Jo Daviess County K9 Units, a much broader search of the area was initiated,” the release says.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Thursday, the suspect was taken into custody, the release says.

“Due to the severe nature of the offense and the fact that the investigation is still ongoing, not all details can be released at this time,” the release says. “However, the Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public that there is no ongoing threat from this incident. More information will follow once the initial stages of the investigation are completed.”

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit assisted the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.