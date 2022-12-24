A 39-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide in 2020.

Taneshia Coleman was 36 when was booked into Scott County Jail on Aug. 27, 2020. She was released from jail Dec. 16 after being in custody 840 days, court records say.

Tanehisa Coleman (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

She appeared with her attorney in Scott County Court for sentencing. Earlier, she had pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

She was ordered to serve a sentence not to exceed 10 years, but the sentence was suspended, and Coleman was placed on three years of probation.

The incident

At 6:45 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020, Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire inside an apartment on the 6500 block of Harrison Street, Davenport. Police found 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings Jr., of Moline, with a single gunshot wound just below his collarbone.

He was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead.

The co-defendants

Demarcus Liddell, 35, of Coal Valley, and Derrick Hargrett, 36, of Rockford, Ill.; also face charges in this case.

Cordell McDowell, 34, of Coal Valley, was sentenced in October to serve up to 20 years for his part in the incident – 10 years each for a charge of willful injury resulting in serious injury and a charge of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He will serve one sentence after the other.