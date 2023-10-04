The former Aledo police chief is set for a plea hearing Nov. 15 in Mercer County Court, according to court records.

Christopher G. Sullivan (Contributed photo)

Christopher Sullivan, 63, faces charges of official misconduct and battery after he was accused of hitting a man in the chest during an arrest while Sullivan was on duty.

Sullivan, court records show, was arrested on a warrant in August of 2022, then was released on bond.

He appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday, according to court records.

He faces a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and two counts of official misconduct, a charge that is a Class 3 felony. Earlier, he pleaded not guilty.