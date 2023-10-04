The former Aledo police chief is set for a plea hearing Nov. 15 in Mercer County Court, according to court records.
Christopher Sullivan, 63, faces charges of official misconduct and battery after he was accused of hitting a man in the chest during an arrest while Sullivan was on duty.
Sullivan, court records show, was arrested on a warrant in August of 2022, then was released on bond.
He appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday, according to court records.
He faces a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and two counts of official misconduct, a charge that is a Class 3 felony. Earlier, he pleaded not guilty.