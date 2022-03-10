A former Chicago man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for a firearms charge after a bar fight in Davenport.

Rodney Raphael Fluckes, 47, formerly of Chicago, was sentenced Thursday for felon in possession of a firearm.

Fluckes was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to immediately pay a $100 special assessment payable to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, Fluckes was identified by Davenport Police Department officers after a fight broke out in a pub in downtown Davenport. Outside the pub, officers observed Fluckes in possession of a gun, which was identified as a loaded, 9mm handgun previously reported as stolen.

On Nov. 15, 2021, Fluckes pleaded guilty to the charge.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.