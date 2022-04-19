A former correctional officer was arrested for custodial sexual misconduct.

According to a release, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 officials arrested Trayton Jones, 21, of Toulon, IL, on April 18 for two counts of custodial sexual misconduct, a Class 3 felony. On April 15, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office requested the ISP DCI to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by Jones, a correctional officer. The Henry County State’s Attorney approved charges of two counts of custodial sexual misconduct (Class 3 Felony). Bond for Jones was set at $50,000 (10% to apply). He is detained at the Stark County Jail pending a bond hearing.

Jones was terminated from his employment at the Sheriff’s Office. This investigation remains ongoing by the State Police Division of Criminal Investigations and the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office.