A former East Moline firefighter found guilty of distribution and receipt of child pornography is set to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court, according to court records.

On Jan. 11, a two-count indictment was filed charging Kyle Duprey with distribution and receipt of child pornography, court records show.

Kyle Duprey (photo: Scott County Jail)

On May 25, he pleaded guilty to count one of the indictment, and the court accepted his plea and found him guilty, according to court records.

“A sentence at the top end of advisory guideline range is appropriate for this defendant,” the prosecution says in court documents.

History of the case

On Nov. 14, 2022, law enforcement received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from the social media platform Kik in which two suspect child pornography videos were uploaded, according to documents.

According to court documents, a second cybertip was dated Jan. 1, 2022, in which one image was uploaded. Two additional cybertips were traced to Duprey.

During execution of a search warrant for Duprey, his vehicle and residence, “two cell phones were found that showed evidence of the receipt and distribution of child pornography,” court records show, saying Duprey used Mega and Kik as well as other social media platforms “to access and share child pornography with other like minded users.” The evidence shows Duprey was involved with child pornography from at least December of 2020.

“Further aggravating this matter was (his) employment at the time of committing these criminal acts,” according to court records. He was an East Moline firefighter, “a position (that) by its very virtue engenders a certain amount of respect and trust within the community,” court records say.

“Investigation revealed that (he) was accessing and viewing child pornography while at work at various fire houses and used the Fire Department’s wireless internet.”

Duprey has no criminal history, “which is not unusual for a Defendant charged with these crimes,” according to court documents.

The prosecution seeks restitution for two victims that have requested it. “Based on the financial situation of Defendant, it appears he has four rental properties which are producing income or could be sold to meet this obligation,” documents show.

Duprey “was employed in a position of trust that allowed him virtually unfettered access to our most valuable resource, children,” the prosecution says in court documents. “Further, Defendant should be sentenced to a term of not less than ten years of supervised release so that he has sufficient time to demonstrate that he is no longer a danger to the community in which he resides.”

The government will ask that Count 2 be dismissed as part of the plea agreement, a sentencing memorandum says.

Cybertips lead to arrest

Former East Moline Firefighter Kyle Duprey was arraigned Jan. 19 in United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, on a two-count indictment of receipt and transmission of child pornography, according to an earlier release from the East Moline Fire Department.

The city of East Moline fully cooperated and will continue to cooperate with investigators and federal prosecutors in this matter, Fire Chief Robert DeFrance said earlier in a news release.

Duprey proffered through his attorney to the U.S. District Court that he resigned his position with the city of East Moline, the chief said. Duprey was previously placed on administrative leave pending criminal and internal investigations.