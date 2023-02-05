The former executive director of the Freight House Farmers Market faces accusations of embezzlement, police allege.

Court records show Lorraine Beaman, of Long Grove, faces a felony charge of first-degree theft, court records show.

Over the past two years – from about May 2, 2021 to Nov. 1, 2022 – Beaman embezzled about $10,455 of the Freight House Farmers Market funds, police allege in arrest affidavits.

She “used the funds to remodel her personal business (Chill Ice Cream & Eats), purchase items for her personal business, purchase personal items, purchase a trailer from her son for an inflated price, purchase (an) Apple TV, purchase resume builders, (and) pay for attorney fees for her nonprofit,” police allege in affidavits.

Court records show she waived a preliminary hearing and is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 23 in Scott County Court.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony, which carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years, along with a fine, upon conviction.