A New London man was sentenced to prison for embezzlement and theft.

On Tuesday, April 11, James Darin Boatman, 53, the former president of the United

Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 617 Union, whose members include production workers and skilled trade workers at the Conagra plant in Fort Madison, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for embezzlement and theft of labor union assets. According to court records, Boatman embezzled and stole union funds for his personal use.

Investigation showed that Boatman, the president of the Union from 2010 until 2019, set up an unauthorized credit card in the Union’s name and from at least May 2017 to August 2019 used the card for personal expenses, including vacations, large repairs on his personal vehicle and to pay for attorney representation for an unrelated matter. Boatman also wrote checks from the Union funds to cover personal expenses and to pay himself for unauthorized lost time for periods of time Boatman claimed he was conducting Union business.

Boatman pled guilty and agreed to pay $74,231.34 in restitution to the Union. Following his prison term, Boatman will serve three years of supervised release. The United States Department of Labor and Office of Labor-Management Standards investigated the case.