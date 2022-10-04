On Tuesday, Aledo’s former police chief appeared in court. He has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Christopher Sullivan, 62, faces a felony charge of criminal misconduct and a misdemeanor charge of battery. Court documents say he hit a man in the chest while Sullivan was on duty. Sullivan has been free on bond since his arrest.

Tuesday’s court proceedings lasted about 15 minutes.

Court records say the judge granted a request for a special prosecutor. The Mercer County State’s Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor for the case, and the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office was appointed.

Sullivan and his attorneys want Judge Norma Kauzlarich to oversee the case.

The history of the case

Earlier, then-Police Chief Chris Sullivan was placed on temporary administrative leave with pay for both of his positions (Chief of Police and City Administrator) and Lieutenant Nick Seefeld began overseeing the Aledo Police Department operations.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities in this matter and are confident that this will cause no disruption to city services,” Aledo Mayor Chris Hagloch said. The city does not comment on the details of ongoing investigations as a matter of policy. City officials are committed to providing transparency to the residents of Aledo and will share any appropriate information when it is available.

Earlier: Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials have announced the indictment and arrest of 62-year-old Christopher G. Sullivan of Aledo for battery (a Class A misdemeanor) and two counts of official misconduct (a Class 3 felony).

In June 2021, ISP DCI Agents began an investigation after an allegation of a battery that was reported to have been committed by Sullivan in his capacity as the Aledo police chief while he was conducting an arrest, a news release says. During the investigation, ISP investigators gathered evidence in support of arrest.

On Monday, an indictment was filed charging Sullivan with the three charges. Sullivan’s bond was set at $10,000, 10% to apply.

Sullivan surrendered himself to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon. No additional information will be released by ISP, the release says.






