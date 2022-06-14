A former Eldridge police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Andrew Denoyer, 24, pleaded guilty in a hearing that lasted less than half an hour in Scott County Court.

At the time the investigation of the case began, Denoyer was an officer of the Eldridge Police Department. Before his arrest, he had resigned. An arrest affidavit says the case involved a 14-year-old girl.

Earlier, Denoyer, who appeared Tuesday with his attorney, John Moeller, had pleaded not guilty.

Court records allege Denoyer committed “a sexual abuse upon a person 14 or 15 years of age” on or between Aug. 19, 2020, and Sept. 28, 2021, according to arrest affidavits. “At the time of the aforementioned sex act, Denoyer was employed and on duty as an Eldridge (Iowa) Police Officer,” affidavits say.

“Fourteen- and 15-year-olds cannot consent,” said Assistant Attorney General Susan Krisco, who represented the state Tuesday in court. “At that age, she could not legally consent,” Judge Joel Barrows said.

Before he accepted Denoyer’s plea, Barrows carefully reviewed the charges and whether Denoyer understood the guilty plea.

Each charge is a Class C felony, the judge explained. Each charge carries a punishment of no more than 10 years and a fine of up to $13,700. Denoyer will be required to register as a sex offender, the judge said. With the guilty plea, the judge said, Denoyer will give up his right to a trial. It also will affect his ability to own or possess a firearm, the judge said.

When Barrows asked Denoyer to tell him what happened, Denoyer said the incidents occurred in a truck, gym and basement.

Denoyer remained calm during the hearing. He wore a mask throughout the session. Denoyer said “Guilty” when the judge asked him how he pleaded to each charge.

Barrows ordered a pre-sentence investigation. and set sentencing for July 29 in Scott County Court.