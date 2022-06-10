A former Eldridge police officer is set to appear in Scott County Court next week for a plea hearing in connection with sexual abuse of a minor.

Andrew Denoyer, 24, faces three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, court records say. At the time the investigation began, Denoyer was an officer of the Eldridge Police Department. Before his arrest, he had resigned.

An arrest affidavit says the case involved a 14-year-old girl in an Eldridge home,

Earlier, Denoyer pleaded not guilty. He is set for the plea hearing June 14 in Scott County Court, court documents say.

Court records allege Denoyer committed “a sexual abuse upon a person 14 or 15 years of age” on or between Aug. 19, 2020, and Sept. 28, 2021., according to arrest affidavits. “At the time of the aforementioned sex act, Denoyer was employed and on duty as an Eldridge (Iowa) Police Officer,” affidavits say.

The Scott County Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Earlier, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Eldridge Police Department requested assistance from the Iowa Division of the Criminal Investigation Major Crime Unit with the investigation.