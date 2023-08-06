Four Davenport men face felony charges in connection with a violent incident Saturday night at the Mississippi Valley Fair, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, Scott County Deputies allege in arrest affidavits.

About 11:44 p.m. Saturday, Scott County Deputies allege four suspects assaulted a victim at a craft beer tent by punching, kicking and jumping on him “with the intent to cause serious injury,” arrest affidavits say.

“The victim was rendered unconscious, and transported to the hospital via medic personnel,” deputies allege in affidavits.

Facing charges in connection with a Saturday night incident at the Mississippi Valley Fair, Davenport, are, top row from left: Roman Prescott and Rodolfo Gutierrez Jr.; and bottom row, from left, Maleek Hill and Jesus Prescott. (Scott County Jail)

Facing charges are:

Rodolfo Gutierrez Jr. , 21, felony charges of participation in a riot and willful injury – causing serious injury.

, 21, felony charges of participation in a riot and willful injury – causing serious injury. Maleek Hill , 27, felony charges of participation in a riot and willful injury – causing serious injury.

, 27, felony charges of participation in a riot and willful injury – causing serious injury. Jesus Prescott, 18, felony charges of participation in a riot and willful injury – causing serious injury

18, felony charges of participation in a riot and willful injury – causing serious injury Roman Prescott, 20, felony charges of participation in a riot and willful injury – causing serious injury; and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first.

Deputies allege Gutierrez also punched another victim, according to affidavits. Roman Prescott had marijuana in his left front pocket, deputies allege in affidavits.

All were released on bond to appear Aug. 16 in Scott County Court.