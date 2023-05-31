Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants to thank you, Quad Cities, for your help in finding two fugitives.

Thanks to Crime Stoppers tips, the following were arrested and had their warrants served:

ANGELA BRANDMEYER, 29, 5’0”, 150 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for possession of meth. Wanted by Bettendorf Police for possession of controlled substance.

TRAA MICHAELS, 30, 5’10”, 190 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for violation of bail bond, criminal trespass to residence and theft.

Angela Brandmeyer (L) and Traa Michaels (Crime Stoppers)

If you have information that could help bring a fugitive to justice, call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.