A 29-year-old Fulton man faces drug-related charges after police served a search warrant Friday, according to a news release.

Shortly after 4:15 p.m., Fulton Police executed a search warrant on the 500 block of 24th Avenue within the city limits of Fulton. As a result of the search warrant, 29-year-old Jerry Callahan, Jr., of Fulton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams.)

During the search warrant, about 10 grams of suspected fentanyl was located within the residence, the release shows. The release says the suspected fentanyl will be lab-tested and confirmed by the Illinois State Police Crime Lab in the coming weeks.

Additional charges are pending because the case remains under investigation.

Callahan was being held in Whiteside County Jail pending a bond hearing. Assisting officers at the scene was the Fulton Fire Protection District, the release says.

According to information from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Center for Disease Control (CDC), this amount of fentanyl has the potential to kill 5,000 people, the release says.

Fulton Police remind the public that if you or someone you know has a mental health condition or a substance use disorder, resources and services available can be found here.