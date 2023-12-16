A 47-year-old Fulton man suffered a stab wound after an incident Friday night in Fulton, according to Fulton Police.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, Fulton Police responded to the 700 block of 20th Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance. While enroute to the scene, the responding Fulton Officer was advised by Whiteside County Dispatch that one person had suffered a stab wound, and the suspect had fled in an unknown direction.

Fulton Police Department (cityoffulton.us)

Officers found a 47-year-old man inside the residence, suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Officers rendered emergency medical aid to the victim to control the bleeding until Fulton Fire and EMS arrived. The victim was transported to MercyOne Hospital, in Clinton, where he remains in stable condition.

Officers from the Fulton Police Department processed the crime scene, interviewed multiple people, and identified a 21-year-old Fulton man as a suspect. He was found a short time later at another residence in Fulton and was transported by Fulton EMS to Morrison Community Hospital, Morrison, for minor injuries suffered during the reported altercation. He later was released.

Preliminary information obtained during the investigation indicates the stabbing occurred in self-defense, based on multiple witness statements, the release says.

The 21-year-old man was released after an interview with officers, and the case remains under investigation. “Names of those involved are not being released at this time until further follow-up and interviews with all potential victims can be completed. No threat to the public exists at this time,” the release says.

Fulton Police were assisted by Fulton Fire and EMS, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Morrison Police Department, Clinton Police Department, and Illinois Department of Child and Family Services.