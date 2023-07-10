A Galena woman was arrested in conjunction with a stabbing incident.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at approximately 3:40 a.m. on July 10, reporting a stabbing on Red Gates Rd. in Galena. When Deputies arrived on scene, a man, 25, outside the home reported that his father, 54, was inside the residence with his girlfriend, identified as Jennifer Velzis, 42, and that his father had been stabbed. Deputies were able to remove the victim from the home and then attempted to take Velzis into custody. According to a report, Velzis was armed with a knife and resisted arrest, barricading herself inside the residence alone.

Jennifer Velzis (Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office)

The Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team was activated to assist in the apprehension of Velzis, who was taken into custody. Both men were transported to the hospital, where the stabbing victim was treated for his injuries. This incident remains under investigation.