The Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the arrest of two Galesburg residents after investigations into reports of juveniles overdosing on cannabis-infused vape cartridges.

Items recovered in the Aug. 17, 2023 drug bust at 740 S. Seminary St., Galesburg.

Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing of Galesburg were arrested following the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Police Department, and Monmouth Police Department conducted several months-long investigations.

Thomas Swing (L) and Dominique Wingo (Knox County Sheriff’s Department)

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that possible other ingredients were being mixed with vape cartridges causing the juveniles to have a reaction, the Sheriff’s Office release said Monday. On Aug. 17th, 2023, at approximately 9:09 p.m., a search warrant was executed at 740 S. Seminary St., Galesburg.

Swing and Wingo were taken into custody without incident, the release said. A search of the residence and vehicles revealed cocaine, Vicodin, a stolen firearm, 41.2 pounds of cannabis, over 1,200 illegally manufactured vape cartridges, cannabis infusion processing equipment, and a large amount of U.S. cash, the release said.

Knox County Sheriff Jack C. Harlan Jr. respects cannabis users who follow state guidelines, purchasing cannabis through approved dispensaries throughout the state of Illinois, the release said. He also holds a zero-tolerance stance for the illegal distribution of cannabis, especially to juveniles.