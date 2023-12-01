A Galesburg man was arrested for a probation violation and as a suspect in an ongoing theft investigation.

Deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Galesburg Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested Timothy Lucas, 55, November 29 on a probation violation out of Utah. Lucas is a suspect in an ongoing investigation into stolen batteries from semi-trucks and farm machinery. Lucas was in possession of semi batteries at the time of his arrest.

Timothy Lucas (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Lucas is being held at the Knox County Jail, awaiting extradition to Utah.