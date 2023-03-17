A 61-year-old Galesburg man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison on meth-related charges, according to a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office – Central District of Illinois.

Daniel Villareal Jr.’s sentence for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine is to be followed by three years of supervised release.

At the sentencing hearing in front of U. S. District Judge James E. Shadid, the government presented evidence that Villarreal previously had received multiple deliveries of meth and had distributed it in and around Galesburg, the release says.

When Villarreal was arrested, police located about 13 pounds of meth in his apartment. Villarreal pleaded guilty to the charge in October 2022, and has been in custody since his arrest in January 2022, the release says.

The Galesburg Police Department; Knox County Sheriff’s Office; Macomb Police Department; and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office, investigated this case, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Mehochko represented the government in the prose