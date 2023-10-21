Two Galesburg men were arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges.

After investigation into the sale of large quantities of illegal narcotics, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 200 block of Duffield Ave. During the search warrant, deputies made contact with Michael Villarreal, 48. Inside the residence, officials found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and firearm ammunition. Villarreal was taken into custody and transported to Knox County Jail. Villarreal was charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 15 — 100 grams

Possession of firearm ammunition by felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Villarreal (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Further investigation identified Casey McGee, 53, as a suspect. McGee fled from authorities in a vehicle at a high rate of speed. McGee’s vehicle left the roadway in the area of Water and Seminary Streets and continued to travel westbound. McGee’s vehicle received disabling damage, and McGee fled on foot. McGee was apprehended by Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies in the 400 block of East Losey St.

A search warrant was executed at McGee’s residence in the 400 block of East Losey St. During the search, approximately 4.6 pounds of suspected methamphetamines, 3.8 pounds of cannabis, multiple firearms and ammunition and US currency were seized. McGee was transported to Knox County Jail without incident and charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Armed violence

Possession of stolen firearm

Possession of ammunition by felon

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 900 grams or more

Possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 900 grams or more

Leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage

Casey McGee (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday October 20, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office filed petitions to detain both McGee and Villarreal. Probable cause was found, and the petitions were granted by the presiding judge.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Monmouth and Galesburg Police Departments, the F.B.I TOC West Drug Task Force and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office.