Galesburg Police have posted a plea on Facebook that asks for help from the community for information about park vandalism.

“We have received multiple complaints of damage and vandalism in various city parks,” the post says. One incident occurred in the wading pool at HT Custer park, according to the post.

(Galesburg Police)

Another incident involved recent damage to the merry-go-round at the Dale Kelley Tot Lot park. “Most city parks close from sunset to sunrise. The damage more than likely is occurring after the parks close,” the post says.

Police ask anyone with information on recent park damage/vandalism to contact Galesburg Police at 309-343-9151, Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044, or submit a tip here.