Galesburg Police need your help to find a suspect in a stabbing last night, according to a news release from the department.

The Galesburg Police Department responded to JB Hawks/Lucky’s Landing, 1042 N. Henderson Street in Galesburg, on September 23 at about 9:12 p.m. about a disturbance. Officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service to OSF St. Mary’s Hospital and then to OSF St. Francis in Peoria by Life Flight. The victim is in stable condition.

Jeremiah Bradfield (Galesburg Police Department)

Galesburg Police have identified the suspect as Jeremiah J. Bradfield, 37. Bradfield is wanted for attempted first-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Galesburg Police Department at (309)343-9151, Galesburg Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044 / (888)-266-0044 or text a tip – text the word “Galesburg” + the tip to 274637.