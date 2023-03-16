A Galesburg woman is behind bars on charges of unlawful delivery and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

On Tuesday, March 14, detectives with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Galesburg Police Department, Monmouth Police Department and the FBI TOCC-West Task force went to 300 block of W. First Street in Galesburg and located Amy L. Gerstenberger, age 40, for a valid Knox County warrant. After further investigation at the scene, detectives located approximately 11 grams of methamphetamine and plastic bags used to package methamphetamine for resale.

Amy Gerstenberger (Knox County Sheriff’s Department)

Gerstenberger was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 5-15 grams and a Knox County warrant for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine 15-100 grams, with a bond of $500,000, 10% to apply. Gerstenberger was taken to the Knox County Jail to await bond. This arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation between all listed agencies.