The Geneseo Police Department has announced that Detective Jamie Shoemaker has been recognized nationally as a winner of the 2023 Flock Safety #Solved Awards, according to a news release.

Detective Jamie Shoemaker (contributed photo)

Nominees were solicited from across the country. More than 220 law enforcement personnel from 25 states were nominated by their colleagues. Eight officers were recognized:

● 10+ Vehicles Recovered: Detective Daniel Mendoza, Town of Colma Police

● Missing Persons Case: Deputy Laura Garcia, La Paz County Sheriff’s Office

● Violent Crime: Detective Joshua Garabedian, Montclair Police Department

● Agency Collaboration: Corporal Patrick Naughton, Palm Bay Police Department

● Public Safety Partnership: Master Police Officer Howard Mergler, Fairfax County Police Department

● Community Engagement:

○ Large Agency: Detective Jamie Shoemaker, Geneseo Illinois Police Department

○ Small Agency: Chief of Police Christopher Cook, City of White Settlement

● Wildcard: Detective Sergeant Bryan Ashley, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office

Shoemaker was recognized for the outstanding work she has done with the Geneseo Police Department’s mental health and substance use initiative IMPACT (Integrated Police Model Crisis Team). Shoemaker has accomplished the mission of providing a coordinated, professional, and compassionate police response to individuals affected by mental illness, substance abuse or in need of crisis intervention, the release says. This award was given to recognize Shoemaker’s efforts in seeking alternative ways to address the mental health and substance use crisis in community.

The Flock Safety #Solved Award recognizes law enforcement officers who use Flock Safety technology, including Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) cameras and the Raven Gunshot Audio Detection system, to solve challenging and impactful cases, as well as agencies using technology to work more closely with their fellow law enforcement and with their community.

Flock Safety cameras are in use in more than 3,000 communities across the country. In addition to law enforcement, Flock Safety technology is used by neighborhoods, businesses, Improvement Districts, and schools, the release says.