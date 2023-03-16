Galesburg Police Chief Russell Idle has announced that Deputy Chief Daniel Hostens has graduated as a member of the 285th session of the FBI National Academy, according to a news release.

Deputy Chief Daniel Hostens (contributed photo)

The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Thursday. Hostens is the third officer in the department to complete this prestigious program in more than 20 years. Nationally, fewer than 1 percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program, the release says.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of

advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. These officers have an average of 21 years of law

enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions, according to the release.

The 285th session consists of 247 law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

“Deputy Chief Hostens is a highly trained and experienced public servant dedicated to the citizens of the City of Galesburg,” said Idle. “This training will further improve his extensive knowledge base and ability to help lead our agency.”

Hostens started his career with the Galesburg Police Department in 1996. Prior to his arrival in Galesburg, DC Hostens was a military police officer in the Army, and a K9 handler. Hostens has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University.

He has also graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

About the FBI National Academy

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered. A total of 54,154 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.