A deputy sits behind Charles Von Holten in Whiteside County Court on Wednesday. (photo by Mike Colón.)

A 69-year-old Fenton, Ill., man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two charges of sexually assaulting two of his grandchildren.

Charles Von Holten on Wednesday pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim less than 13 years old in Whiteside County Court.

The children, who were born in 2010 and 2011, gave victim-impact statements about the incidents that occurred between June 2017 and June 2018. The mother of one victim also read a victim impact statement. and testified she still struggles to come to terms with being Von Holten’s daughter.

She said her child’s innocence was stolen “when Charles started grooming” the child.

Earlier, Von Holten faced eight charges in connection with the case. Family members have protested the plea deal.