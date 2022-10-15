A groundbreaking ceremony for the Scott County Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the new building, 4715 Tremont Ave., Davenport.

Scott County Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center (contributed rendering)

Parking is available on the site or in the Davenport Public Works Parking lot, a news release says. Scott County Board Chair Ken Beck, the YJRC Director Jeremy Kaiser, architect Roger Schroepfer from Wold Architects and Engineers, and contractor Bill Bruce from Bruce Builders will give brief remarks.

The site for the building previously was used as the Scott County Warehouse, Scott County Sheriff Patrol Headquarters and Jail Annex before the construction of the New Scott County Jail addition in 2007 and the Sheriff Patrol Headquarters in 2016.

The construction of the new building is expected to take about 18 months to complete, with an anticipated completion in the spring of 2024, the release says.