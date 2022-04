Gunfire struck at least two vehicles and a garage in a Davenport alley shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

The incident happened near the 1400 block of College Avenue and the intersection with Kirkwood Boulevard. Davenport Police, including a crime-scene technician who took pictures of the damage, spoke with neighbors.

We do not know the extent of the damage. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will remain in contact with police to provide details as soon as they are available.