Police are on the scene after a report of gunfire Friday evening in Davenport. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Police were at an apartment complex near the intersection of 17th and Brady streets, Davenport, after a report of gunfire about 7 p.m. Friday.

Photo by Linda Cook.

Officers, including a crime scene technician, were at the apartment complex where 17th Street was closed off with crime scene tape nearby. Police interviewed several people at the scene outside the apartments.

Photo by Linda Cook.

We do not know whether anyone was injured. We will remain in contact with police to provide details when they become available.

Police are on the scene after a report of gun fire near the intersection of 17th St. and Brady St., Davenport. pic.twitter.com/CYurg73YJL — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) July 30, 2022