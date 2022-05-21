A heavy police presence remained on the 2000 block of Emerald Drive, Davenport, in the Castlewood Apartments complex after a gunfire incident about 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police recovered at least nine shell casings and a gun at the scene, where a car had crashed and sat with its doors open. Officers placed crime-scene tape in the area and spoke with neighbors.

Davenport Police placed crime-scene tape at a gunfire scene Saturday night at Castlewood Apartments, Davenport. (video by Linda Cook.)

We do not know who was shot or whether police have a suspect. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will stay in contact with Davenport Police to provide details as soon as they become available.

A gun is marked as evidence at a gunfire scene at Castlewood Apartments, 2000 block of Emerald Drive, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/QaGiSPzcdW — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 22, 2022