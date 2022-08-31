No injuries were reported about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when gunfire rang out on the 700 block of 25th Street, Rock Island.

Our Local 4 News crew saw a gunshot had struck a shutter on a duplex and police found three casings in the alley beside the duplex. Just a few feet away in the middle of 25th Street lay two bicycles.

Police spoke with residents of the duplex and neighbors. We do not know whether police have a suspect. We will stay in contact with officers to provide details when they become available.