A gunfire incident Saturday in Rock Island remains under investigation after a man was injured and transported to a hospital.

About 12:30 p.m., Rock Island Police responded to a report of gunfire in the 500 block of 25th Street, according to a news release from Rock Island Police. Officers found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5 1/2 Avenue, the release says.

The man was transported to UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, the release says.

No arrests had been made and no other injuries or damaged property were reported Saturday. Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.