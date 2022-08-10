Police confirmed late Tuesday with our Local 4 News crew that a person was shot about 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Davenport Skate Park on the 900 block of West River Drive.

When our crew arrived, we saw one person on the ground receiving emergency medical attention. That person, who had not been identified Tuesday night, was transported in an ambulance from the scene between the skate park and The River’s Edge.

Davenport Police and Crime Scene Technicians, Davenport Firefighters, and Scott County Deputies were at the scene where a large number of young people gathered, some crying and others comforting friends.

Parents rushed to the skate park to pick up their children.

Officers had no suspect information late Tuesday, but said they would have more information Wednesday morning. We will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.