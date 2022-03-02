Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help to catch two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

WANTED

FRANK CLAYBROOK, 39, 6’3” tall, 226 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Quad City MEG for two counts of delivery of methamphetamine.



DANIEL GOACHER, 41, 5’6” tall, 140 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on original charges of forgery and controlled substance violation.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.