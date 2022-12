The East Moline Police Department needs your help finding two suspected vandals.

On the evening of December 11, two suspects were caught on surveillance video using spray paint to vandalize United Township High School on Avenue of the Cities in East Moline:

United Township High School December 11, 2022 (photo: East Moline Police Department)

United Township High School December 11, 2022 (photo: East Moline Police Department)

United Township High School December 11, 2022 (photo: East Moline Police Department)

United Township High School December 11, 2022 (photo: East Moline Police Department)

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips App. You can also contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at (309) 752-1547. A cash reward is available.