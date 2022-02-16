Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

TREVOR SCHAFFTER, 31, 6’, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for parole violation-lascivious acts with a child and sex offender registration violation. Wanted by Bettendorf Police for possession of cannabis and meth.

THOMAS HURT, Age 53, 6’1” tall, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of delivery of methamphetamine.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.