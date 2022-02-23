Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

RYAN MOSS, 32, 5’6″, 165 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape and probation violation on original charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s permission and possession controlled substance. He is also wanted in Rock Island County for Probation Violation on an original charge of possession controlled substance.

ADAM SPICER, 35, 5’3”, 150 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear/possession of meth.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.