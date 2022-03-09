Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

MICHAEL JOHNSTON, 34, 5’9”, 160 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic abuse. Also wanted by Bettendorf Police for eluding and driving suspended

DANTE TATE, 23, 6’, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.