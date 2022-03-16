Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

ADAM MAY, 33, 5’10”, 200 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of stolen vehicle.

JONATHAN NYKOLUK, 33, 6’2”, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Quad City MEG for delivery of a controlled substance.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.